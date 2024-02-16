All Sections
The worst stadiums in the Championship - where Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Stoke City and Rotherham United rank

The second tier of English football is home to some of the country’s most iconic stadiums.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Feb 2024, 17:29 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT

Many of the most famous Championship grounds can be found right here in Yorkshire, with venues such as Elland Road and Hillsborough Stadium boasting proud histories.

There are also plenty of iconic grounds outside of the county, including Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Ipswich Town’s Portman Road.

Fans are often fiercely defensive when it comes to the stadium their club plays at, as grounds play such huge roles in the routines of fans. In many cases, different generations of families have all flocked to the same place to watch the same club.

But which Championship stadium is the best? Which is the worst?

These questions may be subjective but The Yorkshire Post has used Google review ratings to compile a table of Championship stadiums, ranked from best to worst.

Here are the Google review ratings of every Championship stadium.

1. Worst stadiums in the Championship

Here are the Google review ratings of every Championship stadium. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5

2. 1. The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5

3. 2=: Elland Road (Leeds United)

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5

4. 2=: King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5 Photo: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

