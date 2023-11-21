All Sections
Magic Weekend: Rugby league fans fume at Leeds United's Elland Road being chosen as venue for 2024 showcase

Rugby league fans have made their feelings on the selection of Elland Road as the venue for 2024’s Magic Weekend clear.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:54 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 12:55 GMT
Magic Weekend is heading to Elland Road. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWCMagic Weekend is heading to Elland Road. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC
Magic Weekend is heading to Elland Road. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC

The Super League showcase has been held in Newcastle on seven occasions across the last decade, but will not be returning to St James’ Park next year.

It will instead be hosted at Elland Road, the home of Leeds United, on August 17 and 18.

Reports of the move have circulated widely, prompting a fierce backlash among large sections of rugby league fans.

Below are a selection of posts regarding the move published on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

@YorkieWend said: “Magic Weekend at Elland Road is a baffling decision. Absolutely pointless in terms of growing the game, and a stadium with terrible facilities. A lot of people won’t stay for anything other than their match I would have thought.”

@SFoster_23 said: “Hosting Magic Weekend in a city that is home to one of the biggest football clubs in the country has zero benefit to RL.

"Could host it anywhere in the country and you'd still only get the same fans there so may as well do it somewhere accessible to genuine RL supporters.”

@Fil1966 said: “Magic Weekend should be still played at St James' Park, Newcastle. In my opinion it has been excellent there, everything close to hand but Elland Road even though I'm a Leeds lad through and through, to me is just not the right place! IMG making a huge mistake...”

@Dorastar1 said: “What a miserable decision. Tricky walk to get to it from city centre, nothing near it, no good for families, no legroom for one match let alone three, literally no magic at all.”

Below is the expected fixture list for Magic Weekend 2024.

Saturday, August 17

Hull FC v London Broncos

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, August 18

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

