'They were two poor moments for us' - Rotherham United still in danger after Luton Town defeat

Matt Taylor was disappointed in the manner of his side’s performance as goals either side of half-time keeps Rotherham United looking over their shoulders at the relegation places.

Matt Taylor, manager of Rotherham United (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Carlton’s Morris’ solo effort on the stroke of half-time rifled into the roof of the net.

Luton doubled their lead just two minutes into the second period when Wes Harding handled a cross from Cody Drameh. Cauley Woodrow’s initial penalty was kept out by Vickers but it only dribbled into the path of the striker who tucked home.

Rotherham needed some inspiration to get back into the game and substitute Domingos Quina threatened to provide it, first with a free-kick which drifted wide and then with a jinking run which led to an effort from Jamie Lindsay.

Taylor was full of compliments for the opposition but feels his side can perform better.

He said: “It was a moment of quality towards the end of the first half and we started the second half so, so poorly.

“We just were not quite good enough. We have to hold our hands up and say they were better than us. Not many teams have stopped us as well as they did.

“They were two poor moments for us. It made it awfully hard second half.

“We almost matched them up a little bit in terms of the formation. It was a messy game to start with but the ball did not stay in our control.

“They used their experience so, so well and you can see why they are third in the league. There is a lot to like about how Luton have set up as a team and it’s what we aspire to be.