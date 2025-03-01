"They will probably give me a heart attack in a few years if they carry on doing things like that": Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke on madcap win over Lincoln

BARNSLEYY head coach Darrell Clarke admitted to going through the wringer in a thoroughly tense final quartet before his side ended a huge week in their season with three points in a 4-3 helter-skelter success over Lincoln City.

Goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn, Adam Phillips and Georgie Gent gave the Reds a three-goal cushion after 53 minutes.

But fun and games were still to come as Barnsley’s propensity for fraught second-halves continued.

Tendayi Darikwa pulled one back midway through the second period, only for sub Max Watters to restore the hosts’ three-goal advantage to make it 4-1.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke struggles to watch late on against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Lincoln, who had won on their previous five league trips to Oakwell, were far from finished and goals from substitutes Reeco Hackett and Jovon Makama set up a truly anxious fionale before he relieving shrill on the final whistle.

It secured a third win in a row for Clarke’s depleted side, who are four points behind the team occupying the final play-off spot in Charlton, who they visit on Tuesday.

Clarke, who handed a debut from the bench to youngster Connor Barratt and confirmed that Corey O’Keeffe came off at the break because he was on a booking, said: "I left the pitch a frustrated man, to be honest. Inside, I am happy we have won he game, but frustrated we did not see the game out a lot more comfortably.

"It was bad decision-making in that last 15 minutes, it’s the story of our season to a certain extent. We don’t see those moments, but we’re here with a win.

"I was really pleased with our clinical nature and it’s always difficult when you have two away games and you come to a third one and the lads were a little bit ‘leggy’, but clinical in their finishing.

"We have had to use a couple of development players, who were on the bench and we are a little depleted at the minute, with eight or nine out through injuries and suspensions.

"The lads put a hell of a shift in. It was just that last 15 minutes with tarnished the game a little bit. But I am sure when I sit down and have a glass of ‘red’ tonight, I will look at it as a real positive week.