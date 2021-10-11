Fawdry replaces Kevin Pilkington, who recently left his post.

Although only 35, Fawdry arrives with plenty of experience, having coached in Charlton Athletic's academy, with Reading's Women's Super League team, and in New Zealand and Australia.

As assistant coach of Tasman United he also filled in as a player to cover injuries. He returned to that part of the world to work for Brisbane Roar's academy in 2018, before moving on to be first-team goalkeeping coach at Melbourne Victory, a post he left in the summer after two years.

REVIEW: New chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad has made a series of appointments after reviewing the structure at Oakwell

Also joining the Championship club is club secretary David Wenersson. He replaces Taymour Roushdi, who left with then-chief executive Dane Murphy for Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Wenersson is a 32-year-old who had two years working as chief executive and director of Swedish fourth-tier club Limhamn Bunkeflo.

James Walsh has been added to the first team's sports science and performance department following Matt Cook's pre-season appointment as first team lead sports science and performance coach. Walsh, who has previously worked for Manchester United, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield United as well as Sheffield Eagles rugby league team, is 31.

There have also been internal promotions for physios Vikki Stevens and Gavin Walker and analysts Nathan Kirby and Thomas Yeomans.

"Having reviewed processes and personnel, it was quickly evident that we have good people within our staff," said chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad, a 39-year-old Swede. "I’m pleased that a number of individuals who express those qualities have been rewarded with internal promotions.

“Ensuring we have the right people in the right positions is essential and Barnsley FC has a long history of giving staff an opportunity to develop and flourish, I wish all those who have taken a step up the best of luck.

"Of course, I am just as pleased to welcome David, Thomas, James and Matt to the club. The four arrive at Oakwell with great experience and I look forward to their contributions as collectively we look to drive the club forward.”