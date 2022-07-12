The Hull-born player is understood to have joined for an initial £16m - potentially rising a further £4m with add-ons.

Lewis-Potter, 21, has signed a six-year deal and there is a club option for a further year.

The England under-21 forward, rated as one of the hottest prospects outside of the Premier League, successfully completed a medical today, having been given permission to return from City's pre-season trip to Europe on Monday.

Keane Lewis-Potter, who has completed his move from Hull City to Brentford.

He will link up with his new Brentford team-mates in Germany on a pre-season training camp shortly.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank said: "I am pleased that we have managed to sign one of the biggest young talents in the Championship.

"He had a very good season last year. He scored 13 goals and contributed four assists in a team that were fighting a little bit towards the bottom of the league. Those are impressive numbers.

"We have a player who scores his goals by arriving in the box and attacking the last line. He gets in the position to convert the chances made for him. He is a flexible player, he can play both sides, as a striker and as a ten if we want to do that. He has a very good mentality.

"He fits the Brentford model perfectly. He is a good young player who we think has the qualities to play in the Premier League now. He will also develop even further.”

Brentford director of football Phil Giles added: “Keane is exactly the sort of player we like to sign at Brentford, he is young with a desire to improve and get to the top.