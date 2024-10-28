Thomas Frank reveals Danny Rohl admiration and which Sheffield Wednesday player Brentford are targeting

Thomas Frank said his line-up for Wednesday’s home Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday will reflect his “big respect” for both the tournament and the opposition.

Brentford face Wednesday in the fourth round three days after their Premier League win against Ipswich and Frank told a press conference he is taking the competition “very seriously”.

Frank said: “The team news: everyone is available from the Ipswich game.

“The approach we’ll take for this game is that we will go very strong and we will take this very seriously – I have said that from the beginning of the tournament.

Thomas Frank, manager of Brentford, has paid tribute to Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“I don’t know if you’ll be surprised, but maybe you will when you see the line-up we put out there. It will be a very strong team.

“We’ve got big respect for the competition, we’ve got big respect for Sheffield Wednesday.”

Brentford’s impressive home form this season has lifted them up to ninth in the table, despite successive away league defeats at Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Sky Bet Championship side Wednesday head to the Gtech Community Stadium on the back of Saturday’s 2-1 win at Portsmouth.

Frank revealed his admiration for Owls boss Danny Rohl.

“Danny Rohl has done a top job there,” added Frank. “He actually came to see us around 18 months ago, when he was assistant manager of the German national team, and we had a good talk about football.

“What he did in terms of saving them last year and turning it around was more than impressive. And they’ve had a decent start to this season.

“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club – they’re now building, they’re a well-structured team, they know what they want to do.