Thomas Tuchel says England heading in the right direction after comfortable win over Andorra

"There are still things to improve, but the direction is the right direction."

That was Thomas Tuchel's verdict as he saw England continue bot their 100 per cent start in World Cup qualifiers under him and their record of not conceding in these games with a 2-0 win at home to Andorra.

It was not a victory that made you think the Three Lions are definitely going to lift the famous trophy in North America next summer, but it was never going to be.

There was, however, one big plus in the performance of debutant Elliot Anderson in the holding midfield position which is a concern for the national side.

And after his scathing critique of England's lacklustre display against the same opponents in Barcelona, he was able to strike a much more content, if measured tone, at Villa Park.

"I think we created more than we converted in Andorra('s home game) and today as well," reflected Tuchel after seeing his have 11 shots against unambitious opposition who allowed them to have 83 per cent of the ball and challenged them to break down a nine-man wall in front of their goalkeeper.

"There were a lot of chances for goals and a lot of half-chances where we need to be more clinical but overall there are much more positives things than negatives today.

"It was a good step.

"We tried to speed up the game constantly (not always the case in June). We had to give everything to the match against a deep block.

"There are no concerns today. There are still things to improve, but the direction was the right direction.

"After four days of training it was a good performance and a deserved result.

"We should have won by more goals but it was not a problem. The energy was right."

Since the European Championships of four years ago, Kalvin Phillips' form has dramatically declined in the face of a lack of game-time and Declan Rice has developed into more of a box-to-box midfielder, as he showed by getting forward to head in England's second goal.

Anderson, who played in England's successful European Under-21 Championship final defence in the summer, was given the job of anchoring the midfield at Villa Park.

"He's just a very good football player," said Tuchel. "He has the physicality, he's a very mobile six (holding midfielder). He loves to defend, he loves to put his body on the line to win duels, he loves passing, he loves to break the lines.

"It was a pleasure to see."

England, who opened the scoring when Christian Garcia headed a Noni Madueke cross into his own net after 25 minutes, are top of the group with a maximum 12 points halfway through their qualifying campaign.