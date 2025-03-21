Thomas Tuchel admitted England need to find more confidence despite starting his time as coach with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Miles Lewis-Skelly's goal – the youngest scored by an England debutant – did not burst the floodgates and it took until Harry Kane scored his 70th England goal in the final 20 minutes for the game to be put to bed.

Tuchel said his team lacked confidence and discipline, and said he must find ways to bring the club form out of his talented squad.

"It was exiting and I was a bit nervous before but It was a fantastic evening, perfect temperature, perfect weather to play football," said England's first German head coach.

"We started totally dominant in the match. In the first six minutes we had all the ball, not interrupted. There were no (Albanian ) shots, no blocked shots, no fouls.

"It was difficult throughout the match to penetrate that last 18m. When we managed to get behind the line we were dangerous straight away.

"We wanted to increase the rhythm a bit in the second half with one player more in the attacking line but I felt we lacked a bit of discipline in the structure and it slowed the game down and made it difficult to restrict the counter-acts.

HISTORIC NIGHT: Thomas Tuchel became England's first German coach (Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

"We managed to get our first win, first clean sheet and hopefully gets us the confidence to get better quickly.

"We struggled to find solutions, we had to take more risks with chipped balls behind the line.

"In the second half there was a little bit more frustration, we did not play with the same confidence and it was more complicated than before.

"I have the feeling we have to stay a bit more with the belief."

DISAPPOINTING: England's Phil Foden (left) (Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

The match marked a return to England colours after just shy of a year away for Marcus Rashford. he played on the left wing, with Manchester City's Phil Foden on the left. Tuchel wanted more from both.

"I think both of our wingers who started were not as impactful as they normally can be in club football," said Tuchel.

"I'm not sure why we struggled to bring the ball quicker to them.

"I think we lacked a little bit runs off the ball, not enough dribbling and driving with the ball.

"They trained very well, they were decisive in training and they were very good in the last weeks in their clubs so we will keep on encouraging them."

Tuchel could be denied one opportunity to change things up for Monday's qualifier at home to Latvia with substitute Anthony Gordon suffering a hip injury right at the end of the game.