Thomas Tuchel's England, Barnsley stop the rot and Bradford City looking like the real deal - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
In this week’s podcast, The YP football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to pore over how Thomas Tuchel’s England performed in his first two matches in charge – World Cup qualifiers against Albania and then Latvia.
Back on the domestic scene, only a handful of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs were in action, Barnsley ending a losing streak but with everyone just waiting for the end of the season after another disappointing League One campaign.
Bradford City bounced back after losing against Tranmere Rovers with a thumping 4-1 win over promotion rivals Colchester United in front of a record crowd at Valley Parade – are they the real deal this season?
We take a look at the National League and how York City can maintain momentum now they are guaranteed to seek promotion via the play-offs – with several weeks of the season still to come.
Finally, this week sees Stuart pick out his Team of the Week, while Leon singles out a Player of the Week.
