The EFL announced last month it would take advantage of the relaxing of "blackout" rules to show every match live during the World Cup. Games are normally prohibited from being shown between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday but that rule is on hold until after the final in Qatar on December 18.
That means fans will be able to watch from home via internet streams if they cannot attend in person, although not every club in the second tier has taken up the option to stream their weekend fixtures with the decision still left in the hands of the home side.
In the Championship, Sheffield United’s home game against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City’s trip to Stoke City will be the first Championship 3pm kick-offs on a Saturday where fans in the United Kingdom will have the choice between attending or watching live from home, via iFollow.
Sunday’s 3pm clash between Watford and Hull City is also available to be streamed, as is every single Sky Bet League One and League Two game – including fixtures involving Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.