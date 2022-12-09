The Championship makes its full return this weekend after a month-long break for the World Cup in Qatar and three matches have been made available to stream live – including two at 3pm on Saturday.

The EFL announced last month it would take advantage of the relaxing of "blackout" rules to show every match live during the World Cup. Games are normally prohibited from being shown between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday but that rule is on hold until after the final in Qatar on December 18.

That means fans will be able to watch from home via internet streams if they cannot attend in person, although not every club in the second tier has taken up the option to stream their weekend fixtures with the decision still left in the hands of the home side.

In the Championship, Sheffield United’s home game against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City’s trip to Stoke City will be the first Championship 3pm kick-offs on a Saturday where fans in the United Kingdom will have the choice between attending or watching live from home, via iFollow.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: A TV camera operator is seen pitch-side prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United at Kirklees Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

