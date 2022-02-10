After three successive victories in the Championship, Hull City have lost their previous two matches against Derby County and Preston North End.
The Tigers have climbed into a safe spot, however, sitting 12 points above the relegation zone.
Shota Arveladze’s side are set to host league leaders Fulham this weekend and will be hoping to cause an upset.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Posh owner tells Black Cats to hire ex-Hull boss
Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has told Sunderland to 'forget' Roy Keane and appoint Grant McCann as their new head coach. The 41-year-old began his managerial career with Posh and has been out of work since he left Hull City last month. (Chronicle Live)
Photo: James Gill - Danehouse
2. Ex-Preston coach could join Everton
Former Preston North End coach Kevin Thelwell is reportedly a leading contender to become Everton's new director of football. The 48-year-old joined the Lilywhites in 2004 as their Head of Youth. (Daily Mail)
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
3. Fulham blocked dream move to Arsenal
Former Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer have revealed how the Cottagers denied him a move to Arsenal in 2010 by placing a £10 million price-tag on his head that "nobody in their right mind" would have paid. The then-37-year-old was eager to join the Gunners. (Daily Star)
Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. Notts Forest target Millwall ace
Nottingham Forest have made Millwall's Jed Wallace their top summer target. The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move away in January. (The 72)
Photo: Julian Finney