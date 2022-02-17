After two successive 0-0 draws, the Terriers are set to face league leaders Fulham on Saturday.
Both sides are an impressive form but Huddersfield will be looking to break their duck, while the Cottagers can make it eight league matches unbeaten.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Boro keeping tabs on Ligue 1 striker
Middlesbrough, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly monitoring Toulouse striker Rhys Healey. The former MK Dons forward has scored 13 goals in 21 league appearances this season. (The 72)
Photo: Paul Harding
2. Bolton eye permanent deal for Fulham loanee
Ian Evatt believes Bolton Wanderers are in prime position to sign Fulham full back Marlon Fossey on a permanent deal this summer. The 23-year-old joined the League One club on loan at the start of the January window. (Manchester Evening News)
Photo: James Gill - Danehouse
3. Bournemouth eye Eredivisie defender
Bournemouth and Watford are both interested in signing RKC Waalwijk defener Ahmed Touba. Lyon, Real Betis and Feyenoord are also keen on the Algeria international. (Foot Mercato)
Photo: ANP
4. Celtic keen on £15m Bristol City star
Celtic are reportedly scouting Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo. The 22-year-old has five goals and seven assists in the Championship this season. (Bristol World)
Photo: Marc Atkins