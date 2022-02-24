Despite being 1-0 down with only three minutes remaining of normal time, late goals from Josh Koroma and Jon Russell handed the Terriers an important win.

The victory means Huddersfield are now unbeaten in their previous 16 matches in all competitions (W9 D7) and sit fourth in the Championship – only two points off Bournemouth in second.

The Terriers only issue is that they have played at least one more game than everyone else in the top half of the table and four more than the Cherries.

Carlos Corberan will take his side to Birmingham this weekend to face the Blues, who have only one win in their last seven league fixtures.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Hull boss to join Posh Grant McCann has reportedly agreed to return to management with Peterborough United following the sacking of Darren Ferguson. The 41-year-old previously helped Posh win promotion to the Championship in 2011. (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo: James Gill - Danehouse Photo Sales

2. Baggies eye Newcastle midfielder West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff. The midfielder is facing uncertainty over his future following the Magpies' takeover. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

3. Chris Kirchner comments on Lilywhites finances Preston North End's latest accounts for the 2020/21 season were released on Wednesday morning and fans aren't impressed. However, Chris Kirchner - who is considering buying the club - has praised former owner Trevor Hemmings for 'not taking on debt and keeping the club sound moving forward'. (@cskirchner) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Tigers prepared to spend 'big money' Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has admitted he is prepared to spend big money on a striker this summer. Keane Lewis-Potter is currently the Tigers' top scorer with seven goals. (The 72) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales