The EFL Championship’s regular season comes to an end on Saturday and clubs are already beginning to plan for the summer transfer window.

There may be one round of fixtures left in the 2021/22 Championship season but the results are already in for Barnsley, Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

The Tykes are headed for League One next season and will finish bottom of the table regardless of their result away to West Brom.

Shota Arveladze’s Hull have long since ensured their survival and they will end the season in 18th place with their result at home to Nottingham Forest making no difference.

However, that match could have an impact on Huddersfield Town’s final league position.

The Terriers are currently fourth in the table and are guaranteed a spot in the play-offs to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

They are level on points with third placed Forest and a win at home to Bristol City could see them move up a place.

That would mean they face the side who finishes sixth when the play-offs come around which could still be any one of Sheffield United, Luton Town, Middlesbrough or Millwall.

Away from the action on the pitch, clubs are also making early plans for incomings and outgoings in the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

