Tim Walter admits Hull City 'couldn't handle this evening' as Sheffield Wednesday inflict latest defeat
The Tigers have gone nine games without a win but for much of that time, Walter argued that results were masking how well his team were playing.
On a night when there were repeated calls for him to be sacked, he did not make that claim after seeing his side lose 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday.
"It was not the same performance we did the last seven weeks," he admitted. "They were a bit laid back but after 10 minutes we got the game better and we had the best chances in the game, hit the post (through Xavier Simons), Regan (Slater) hit the goalkeeper and there were shots outside of the goal and then it's human because we knew the situation from the game before and the heads went down.
"We got the penalty against us (scored by Josh Windass) and we couldn't handle this evening."
It took until the 81st minute for Michael Smith to put the result beyond doubt but in an increasingly toxic atmosphere it was hard to imagine Hull – who dropped into the Championship's relegation zone at the weekend – getting back in the game.
Walter, who felt Wednesday should not have been awarded their penalty, is worried the atmosphere at Hull games is affecting his players.
"For me it's no problem, I can understand everything but for the lads it's a problem because they are still young and they are not really experienced," he said. "For them it's even harder.
"I can understand if you don't win nine games in a row it (the fan anger) is normal. I'm angry about it myself because I want to win games.
"I've never had this situation because if you see my statistics I've won more games than I've lost."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.