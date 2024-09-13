Tim Walter bullish as Hull City are on right track despite another scoreless defeat

Tim Walter was upbeat and bullish despite his Hull City side being booed off after a sixth game without a win and third without a goal.

Sheffield United won 2-0 in East Yorkshire, a result which increases the pressure on Walter, a coach trying to implement a new style of play whilst on the job.

But Walter insisted he was pleased with most aspects of the performance, and that his completely revamped side just need to cut out the sloppy mistakes which saw his side concede twice from their own corners.

"If you lose a game it's not good but I'm happy about our performance because we showed so many things we've tried to get the boys to do almost every time since we've been here," said the German.

"Maybe we can play a better finishing pass, especially in the first half.

"We had so may chances to score but we didn't because the final ball was often not that good and in the seocnd half we had enough chances but that's the game.

"If you make easy mistakes you will lose the game but it depends on us and that's the good thing. I know everything depends on us, how we perform with the ball and against the ball.

"That's important for me to see, that we are really in a good way. I'm happy and proud of the boys becuase until the end they kept going and we lost the game because of the mistakes.

POSITIVE: Hull City coach Tim Walter

"They are happy with three points, we are unhappy but the way to the results, that's the target."

Both goals were hugely disappointing from a Hull perspective.

"I don't think only Sheffield United can score out of these mistakes, everybody can score from them," said Walter..

"I saw one team who did a really good job without the result. The result is not satisfying.

Asked if his team was too open at corners, Walter said: "It's just about the first mistakes.

"You can't dribble in this situatuion (as Mohamed Belloumi did before being caught by Callum O'Hare) and at the second we also had the ball and if Kieffer Moore shoots into the stands you don't have more to do.