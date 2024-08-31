Tim Walter frustrated Hull City cannot carry out his basics in defeat at Elland Road

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 31st Aug 2024
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 20:15 BST
Tim Walter was left frustrated by Hull City's inability to carry out the basics of his football in a 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

The Tigers' run of draws to start the Championship season came to an end at Elland Road, but not in the way they hoped.

Second-half goals from Mateo Joseph and susbtitute Joel Piroe proved decisive against a Hull side who handed Chris Bedia his first start, and gave deadline-day signing Kasey Palmer a debut from the bench.

Walter's style of play is based around pressing, counter-pressing and playing out from the back and they were not good enough at either.

Speaking specifically about Piroe's goal, when Hull were hit on the counter-attack, Walter said: "We don't have the counter-pressing. If we drive forward you have to be inside. If not, you get another counter.

"That's how we conceded the second goal and at the end you're losing here 2-0, you're frustrated.

"Leeds is a good team, they are much further than we are in their philosophy because their coach is longer over here but at the end it's not neccessary to lose and that's the reason I'm really frustrated.

"You need more conviction (in your finishing) and that's what we've not had. If you want to score, you have to show me.

FRUSTRATED: Hull City coach Tim WalterFRUSTRATED: Hull City coach Tim Walter
"To be successful you have to take this moemnts.

"That's the monents, they killed us today."

Hull now have a two-week international break which will be vital to integrate their 15 summer signings, especially the 12 signed since the final pre-season friendly.

