Tim Walter 'made for England' but Hull City owner Acun Ilicali puts success over style

Tim Walter says he is "made in Germany, made for England".

The challenge for Hull City's new coach will be to merge a style which excited chairman Acun Ilicali with substance, and which the man himself thinks is ideal for his new surroundings.

The German met the media for the first time ahead of his official appointment as the club's new coach on July 1.

"I was made in Germany but I'm made for England," he said. "Our wishes fit perfecty and I'm looking forward to being the new coach of Hull City.

"My vision of football, my philosophy will fit perfectly to the style English football tries to be, tries to play."

Liam Rosenior was sacked at the end of last season after missing out on the play-offs by one place and three points, with chairman/owner Ilicali citing the former defender's style of play as a big reason.

Walter's has been described in some quarters as "heart attack football" but Ilicali wants it to be known success is his top priority and for him, that means a top-10 finish.

"We are not talking about only style, we are talking about a successful points average with successful expected goals numbers," said Ilicali. "After that, the football is entertaining.

NEW MAN: Hull City coach Tim Walter, during his time at Hamburg

"Football style comes before that.

"I want to clarify, first is to have a successful team and we prefer his style of play. That's why it happened like this."

The Turkish media mogul had the numbers ot back up his assertion.

"Tim has an average of 1.82 points (per game)," he said." I think this is s avery good number and this is in Bundesliga 2.

"If any team from Bundesliga 2 meets a Championship team, we will not know which team will win.

"He achieved 1.82 in his career in Hamburg, that's a very shining number. This number I think shgould have taken him to the Bundesliga and maybe we wouldn't have got him here so maybe God wouldn't let him go to the Bundesliga. Don't forget he played two play-offs.

"If you ask me today, anything above 10th is successful for us.