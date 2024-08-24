Tim Walter says his Hull City players need to improve their first touches so they can play faster football.

The Tigers were booed off after a third draw in Walter's three Championship games in charge, this one scoreless against Millwall. And the German coach said he shared the frustration of the supporters at times.

"I can speak like a fan because if you don't score sometimes you're really frustrated because you try to drive forward, play forward, sometimes a bit too slow so we have to overplay but we did a lot of technical mistakes," he said.

"You need a better first touch to bring up the ball speed and that's what we're not doing well today but in the end we tried it all the time.

"We're trying to defend and invite the offence to create chances but we've just started.

"They tried to do it and it's good to see that they have the willingness to improve themselves but it's not easy because it's totally different playing against a team with a lot of power and only going on set pieces, throw-ins and long balls.

"We have to be very focused, especially on the duels and that's what I saw today, especially from the centre-halves.

"They were brilliant at heading, they didn't lose a header. Then you need the second ball and that's what we also did but if you get the second ball have to decide and decide faster. It's not about losing the ball again so you have to go backwards again. Then it's just like a transition (end-to-end) game and that's not good for us.

BOTTLED FRUSTRATION: Hull City coach Tim Walter

"You have to settle the game a bit more and that's what we did a bit better in the second half but the way we played and the chances we tried to create it was not the right decision at the end."

For the second home league game running, Hull looked more dangerous when right winger Will Jarvis came off the bench, but Walter only used this to hammer home his point.

"If you play in a 4-3-3 you need winger who are good in one-v-one situations so that's we tried to create, to isolate them some times," he said. "Therefore you have to play faster, I'm like a (scratched) LP. I can only repeat that we need to be better technically, passing and touches..

"Then we bring maybe our one-v-one players in a situation where they can create. We did it with Jarvo but then you need to be perfect in decision-making."

The clean sheet was the first Hull have had under Walter, even including pre-season friendlies, but he was not getting over-excited about that.

"For sure (it's good news) but it's also frustrating that we didn't score," he said. "We need both in the game.

"If you have so much ball possession you need to create more and try to prevent the counter(-attack). In some situations we did it really well, sometimes we were not in the right position but it's about playing a new style, a new philosophy and that takes time."

Walter felt his side should have had a first-half penalty when Regan Slater shot hit Jake Cooper's outstretched hand as the centre-back fell to the ground in the penalty area – and would have done had there been a video assistant referee.

He said the fourth official had told him: "It was too close and I said if you behave like a goalkeeper in the penalty area it doesn't matter if it's too close.

"We never search for excuses because we have to do it better but sometimes it gets easier if you have the chance to score a penalty."