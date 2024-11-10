Tim Walter praises 'really brilliant' Hull City fans - plus a message of support from West Brom rival Carlos Corberan

HULL CITY head coach Tim Walter praised the backing of Tigers supporters, while cursing the luck of his side whose winless streak extended to seven minutes after a 2-1 home reverse to West Brom.

Goals from Karlan Grant and Josh Maja – with the former’s opener taking deflections off two home players – put Albion 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes and it looked like being another long afternoon for City, who have won just once at home all season.

They were the better side for much of the remainder of the game, certainly in the second half, with a goal on 40 minutes from Joao Pedro giving them hope ahead of the interval.

But despite having much of the play, a second goal would not arrive with under-pressure Walter heading into the international break with another loss.

Hull City manager Tim Walter on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at MKM Stadium. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Walter took time afterwards to praise the backing of home supporters and despite seeing their side trail 2-0 early, they continued to get behind the hosts –with few token boos after the second goal and at half-time being in isolation.

Walter, whose side – who are out of the relegation zone on goal difference – visit fellow strugglers Luton in a six-pointer after the international break, said: "It’s more about the performance and for me, the way to the result is more about how we are performing and then will get the result.

“But at the end, we don’t have the luck at the moment and we are conceding unlucky goals.

"All you can do is work and fight against it and they showed improved character and they tried to involve our fans, who were really brilliant and tried to support us and it was really brilliant to see and hear. They tried to push us forward and the boys appreciated it.

"At the end, it was like a repeat with the same result and zero points.

"If somebody told me you could have just two shots against you before the game, I would take it.

"We are never looking for excuses, but solutions and we are also unlucky about not just the result, but injuries, but it is like it is. We have to accept it and fight.”

Offering support for Walter, Albion counterpart Carlos Corberan, whose side won for the first time in nine matches, continued: "Hull are a very good team with very good players in my opinion. They have players who can be in the highest position (team) in this league because they have a good squad.

"They do something different that maybe just one other (Championship) team. The use of their centre-backs and they use all their full-backs as centre-backs and all their midfielders as wingers. These type of rotations make for a tactical and physical challenge.

"If you ask me why they have 15 points, it can’t explain, because their level is as high as other teams. It’s small margins.