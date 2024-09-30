Tim Walter ready for different Hull City challenge as in-form side head to Queens Park Rangers
The Tigers go into it on the back of their first two wins of the season, against Stoke City and Cardiff City.
But QPR and Loftus Road will be a different animal again and although coach Walter has been unable to do much on the Cottingham training pitches to prepare for that, it is something he has spoken to his players about.
"It's a tough game over there," said Walter. "They have the smallest pitch in the whole Championship so it's even harder to stay confident and straight, it's really small and narrow.
"You have play more straight, keep up the ball speed and the duels will be really important You have to fight for the ball and fight for the win.
"It's a dangerous game but we are well prepared and that's what we have to show on Tuesday."
Initial concerns about Mohamed Belloumi, who picked up an injury in his two-goal mana-of-the-match performance against Cardiff have fortunately proven unfounded.
"All players are involved and everybody's travelling with us," said Walter, who will consider rotating his squad with a game at Norwich City on Saturday. "We have 24 games and we can change if we want to."
Free agent signing Joao Pedro is in contention despite not having played since July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.