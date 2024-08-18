Tim Walter relishing week on training pitch after draw at Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle

Hull City boss Tim Walter hailed Lewis Coyle’s wonder goal in their 1-1 draw at Plymouth.

City skipper Coyle scored a superb 63rd minute leveller – praised by both head coaches – to cancel out Ibrahim Cissoko’s 52nd minute opener.

"It was a perfect goal from Lewi, he drove over the whole pitch – that’s what I like to see – dribbling inside, played a one-two and then the perfect finish…you can’t draw it better,” said Walter.

“We tried to create from the start but it was an open game, it was more transition – which is not what I like.

Hull City's Lewis Coyle (left) celebrates with Hull City's Xavier Simons after scoring their side's equaliser at Plymouth (Picture: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire.

“We tried at half-time to make it a bit more patient, calm down and have more possession in our game, which we tried to do.

“But then unfortunately we conceded a goal.

“The reaction afterwards was brilliant.

“It was still an open game, we tried to have more possession, we were in good positions but we turned back not forward.

“It’s just a process and we are getting better and better.

“It’s not an easy game; everywhere you go to it’s a competitive game. It’s all about probabilities in the game.

“The goal was not from a mistake in our side. It’s the same with a new philosophy I created over eight or nine years as a coach and they are not going to learn that in eight weeks.

“Football is about learning, conviction. I am happy to have no game this (mid)week. We can work on the pitch in the training. It’s just pre-season. We can improve in every game.”

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney was left rueing missed opportunities.

Rooney admitted: “I am a little bit disappointed we didn’t get three points because I thought we deserved it.”

Plymouth: Hazard, Edwards, Gibson, Galloway, Mumba, Randell (Houghton 87), Forshaw (Wright 82), Whittaker, Bundu (Gyabi 64), Cissoko (Issaka 64), Hardie (Waine 82). Subs Not Used: Ogbeta, Pleguezuelo, Szucs, Baker.

Hull: Pandur, Lewie Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles, Simons, Slater (Jarvis 58), Omur (Burns 82), Mehlem, Millar (Sellars-Fleming 90), Estupinan (Burstow 58). Subs Not Used: Racioppi, Hughes, Seri, Smith, Jacob.