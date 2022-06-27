Whilst the 22-year-old centre-back said playing under Bantams manager Mark Hughes was a "no-brainer", he also cited the length of contract, unusual at League Two level, as a reason behind his decision to leave Hartlepool United.

“It is not every day you get to work under someone who has achieved what the gaffer has, both as a player and a manager, so it was a no-brainer," said the 6ft 1in defender, who was born in Croydon.

THREE-YEAR DEAL: Bradford City's Timi Odusina

“At this stage of my career, I wanted a home and an environment to nurture, and a three-year contract shows that. When you are given an opportunity like this, you have to take it.

“Every footballer wants to be involved in big games. There is big expectation, but that is a privilege, because if you are not playing under pressure, you are playing for nothing."

Odusina was Pools' young player of the season in 2021-22, having made his loan from Norwich City permanent last summer. He played 43 times last term, and had a previous loan with Fylde, where he won the 2019 FA Trophy before joining Hartlepool's Conference promotion-winning squad.

Hughes described his latest addition as "a commanding, physical centre-half who is not only passionate about defending his goal, but also very talented with the ball at his feet.

“At just 22, he is another player we have brought in on a long-term deal, who fits in with the culture and style of play we want to implement here and remains integral to our plans for the coming months and years.”

Three-year contracts are unusual in League Two, where the annual churn of players is high, but Jake Young was also handed a deal until 2025 when he joined from Forest Green Rovers.