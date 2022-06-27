The 21-year-old attacking midfielder started last season on loan at Hartlepool United, but switched to Valley Parade in January, making 23 league starts in all. He scored five goals for

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools in the Football League Trophy, and October's winner against Harrogate was one of two in the league before adding another for the Bantams.

LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU: Matty Daly, left, with Simon Weaver

Now he will play on loan for a third League Two club in quick succession after becoming the Sulphurites' seventh signing of a busy summer.

“Matty is a really aware footballer in terms of where the space is and where he can receive the ball in dangerous areas and then go and hurt teams," commented Weaver.

“He hurt us big time when he played for Hartlepool last year and is very capable of doing that to other teams.

“What he doesn’t do is get hot under the collar, he’s very calm and composed at the business end of the field, that’s why he’s here and we’re excited to have him.

“I think he will get people off their seats this season, if we get him in the right areas where he can be as creative as he wants and a real goalscoring threat then he will excite the Harrogate fans, I’ve no doubt about that."

The Everton product made two Premier League appearances at the end of Huddersfield's last top-flight season and has been capped by England at under-17 and 18 level, including at the European Under-17 Championships.