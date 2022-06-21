The vastly-experienced player, 32, who also spent a loan spell earlier in his career in Yorkshire at Sheffield United, left the Millers at the end of last season after making 27 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22 for the club, who secured a League One promotion and Papa John's Trophy double.

Harrogate chief Weaver said: "Joe is a strong left sided player with a wealth of experience who joins us on the back of two promotions out of League One to the Championship in the last three years.

"He’s versatile, mobile and got so much quality about him on the pitch and he’ll be just as important for us off it, so he’s going to help the players already at the club and adds another good leader to the group.

New Harrogate Town AFC signing Joe Mattock. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

"You can tell by meeting him and from everyone’s feedback just how hungry a player he is, hungry to train well and win in games. He’s an absolute winner and we’re delighted to have him at the club."

Mattock, who spent seven years with the Millers, added: "I’m massively looking forward to it and joining up with the lads.

"I’ve had a good break but now it’s time to get back to work. I’m looking forward to getting onto the training field and seeing what’s to

come.

Mattock pictured with Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

"I played Harrogate last pre-season and they ran us off the park a little bit. It was a tough game, they played some good football and have got some quality players, a few in which I know.