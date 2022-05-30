As well as being a boost for the Sulphurites, the news is a blow to the newly-promoted Minstermen, with the 29-year an integral part of their promotion to the Conference.

Jameson played every minute as York won promotion via the play-offs, keeping 19 clean sheets and earning himself the nickname "The City Wall". The 18th owed much to a penalty save in the 1-0 semi-final win over Brackley Town.

PROMOTION WINNER: Peter Jameson celebrates with the trophy after York City won their promotion final

The Sunderland-born goalkeeper was named in the Conference North team of the season in the first of his three campaigns with the club.

“We’ve been tracking Pete for some time at York and he’s a really good all-round keeper and looks the part," said his new manager Simon Weaver. "His shot-stopping has been superb, he’s a good size, commands his box, kicks well and so all round brings a lot to the table. He’s played a major role in York’s success this season, with both him and the club doing superbly to earn promotion.

“We’re delighted to bring him to Harrogate and we know we’ve signed a really good lad as well. We do some digging on characters and he’s spot on. As soon as we met him, we thought he had a really good way about him and I’m sure he’ll do well for us and enjoy his time here.

“We want proper competition for places in every position and we’re looking forward to seeing the respect and competition between all players. I’m sure will see that from day one, whether that’s goalkeepers or any other position."

Mark Oxley was Harrogate's first-choice goalkeeper last season after signing from Southend United 12 months ago.