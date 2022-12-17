Huddersfield Town suffered a major setback this week when their on-loan Chelsea playmaker had surgery but they are hoping Saturday's game against Watford sees another exciting talent really emerge.

With Tino Anjorin out with an ankle injury, Terriers coach Mark Fotheringham confirmed he will hand only a second Championship start to Brahima Diarra.

The 19-year-old forward, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Harrogate Town, will have a big onus on him after Anjorin's injury, sustained in training the day before the Championship restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anjorin has had no luck in 2022.

CHANCE: Huddersfield Town teenager Brahima Diarra (left)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He broke a metartarsal on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow in November 2021 which had not fully healed when he moved to Huddersfield, again on loan, in January.

That, plus the form of others as the Terriers finished third in the Championship, restricted his involvement last season to seven substitute appearances. He did not feature in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Huddersfield saw enough to take him back for a season-long loan and he began 2022-23 well, capped by two goals against West Bromwich Albion, only to contract glandular fever in September.

He finally recovered in time to impress on Huddersfield's mid-season tour of Marbella, playing his first football for Fotheringham in a friendly against Olympiacos, only to suffer his latest injury the day before the post-World Cup resumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's put himself in great shape physically, probably the best – and Tino would agree – he's been in his career," said Fotheringham.

"First and foremost we're just concerned about Tino's welfare because we know he's going to be very mentally down now due to that injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tino was a big player for us because he brings a lot of creativity in the final third and we're just really sad for him because he worked so hard in the training camp.

"As a young player it's mentally tough to deal with a bad injury."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it falls to Diarra to try to provide some of the creativity missing too often this season.

"He's just a good young all-round player, very dynamic with a great appetite," said Fotheringham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to seeing him out there and I think the academy will be really proud when they see players like him (Etienne) Camara and (Loick) Ayina, a real find in the training camp, an athletic player.

"I'm here to develop these players. They're the future of the club and I'll win games with them, I've shown that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How many players could run past five players from the halfway line against Sunderland (as Diarra did)?

"He's got big talent and we've got to nurture him and keep his feet on the ground but the rate he's going at the moment it's going to be very hard to hold him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just think he's so close to scoring his (first) goal and he'll explode then."

Captain Jonathan Hogg is also excited about the club’s youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We see them in training every day so we know what they've got,” he said. “For the fans it's exciting but we know their strengths and their weaknesses. We've got some good, talented young players coming through and hopefully we see the best of them."

Midfielder Etienne Camara has recovered from Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad