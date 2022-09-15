Tolaji Bola's commitment to Rotherham United epitomises club's journey to top 10 in the Championship

To achieve a level of success, players and management staff at the Millers have to rely upon each other and not barrel loads of cash.

They are doing that wonderfully and it is no fluke why they are in the Championship's top ten after a start to the season that is producing a football story good for the soul.

They beat Blackpool handsomely in midweek.

Tolaji Bola, right, has had to wait patiently for his Rotherham United opportunity. (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

There was kudos for the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene, Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles, but then there were the unsung heroes.

Wes Harding, who scored his first ever Millers league goal, Georgie Kelly and Tolaji Bola.

The latter's impact - he set up the second goal for Harding - pleased Warne more than anything.

"I am just really pleased. The thing that pleased me most was T (Bola),” said Warne, whose side visit Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has overseen an equalling of the club's best ever start to a Championship season (Picture: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

"He hasn't been in the squad all season, he's trained so hard, no problem and been the best version of himself.

"It's just unlucky he has got two very good players in front of him. He had clubs come in for him in the transfer window and we didn't let him go.

"He came on and had a real positive effect. That sums up the club for me, that will give me the biggest smile when I go to bed, attitudes like that.

"They are all in it together, they all want each other to succeed, it is good to see."

Rotherham equalled their best ever start to a second-tier season since 1965-66 with that 3-0 victory on Wednesday night and for Warne, it is the squad ethic which is truly driving it.

He added: "It's nice to see players on the bench come on and not make the team weaker.

"In previous seasons, if we took a hero off there were questions, but the people coming on are very good players.