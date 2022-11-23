Tom Edwards on target and Jack Walton stands tall but Barnsley FC fall to EFL Trophy defeat at Port Vale

Port Vale 2 Barnsley 1Barnsley were dumped out of the Papa John’s Trophy at the last 32 stage after a 2-1 defeat at Port Vale.

The hosts were 2-0 up early in the piece as Dennis Politic and David Worrall both struck in the first half at Vale Park.

Substitute Tom Edwards produced a stunning strike, his first goal since April 2019, in the second half, but it wasn’t to be for the former champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Duff’s Tykes started brightly as Adam Phillips headed wide before Josh Martin blasted over the bar inside the opening 10 minutes.

Barnsley's Jack Walton made a fine save in the second half but couldn't help the Reds losing at Port Vale (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Politic completed a potent Port Vale counter attack as he brushed off Jasper Moon before firing home at the near post in the 15th minute.

Vale asserted their dominance and looked the most likely to get the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it eventually came in the 26th minute as the Tykes allowed the hosts to pass the ball at will before Worrall hit the second.

Jack Walton produced a fine save to deny Worrall a second just after the half-hour mark following James Wilson’s drilled cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were dominant after the break and continued to pen Duff’s side in.

Both scorers combined as Walton did well to grasp Worrall’s strike at the near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Politic found some space after being slipped in before failing to hit the target with another goal in his sights.

Barnsley gave themselves a glimmer of hope as Edwards’ net-buster halved the deficit with 17 minutes still to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They huffed and puffed but failed to send the tie to penalties.

Port Vale: Stephens, Cass, Hall, Smith, Worrall (Jones, 88), Garrity (Conlon, 46), Wilson (Odubeko, 56), Benning, Holden (Massey, 56), Pett, Politic (Charsley, 84).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Stone, Butterworth.

Barnsley: Walton, Martin, Moon, Cundy, Kitching (Edwards, 46), Larkeche, Phillips (Kane, 46), Nejman, Benson, Aitchison, Butterfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Collins, Andersen, Connell, Cadden, Cole.