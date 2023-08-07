Tom Lees is close to returning from the injury which delayed the start of his Huddersfield Town season and Matty Pearson is progressing well from the injury he picked up at the weekend.

With Yuta Nakayama likely to feature in Tuesday's League Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough and Michael Helik kicking off the season, it should ensure some strong competition for central defensive places in a tough start to the season.

Lees missed the 3-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle with a calf injury and although Tuesday's game is likely to come to soon, he is making good progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lees is getting there, he's been out on the grass doing a little bit of running so hopefully he'll be there in the near future," said assistant manager Ronnie Jepson.

RECOVERING: Huddersfield Town centre-back Tom Lees

Pearson suffered a dead leg at Home Park but has had no adverse reaction since.

"He's OK, a little bit sore, it was just a bang on his leg, nothing too bad."

Nakayama ruptured his Achilles days after being named in Japan's World Cup squad last season but is now recovered and in need of game-time. Like Pearson, he can also play at full-back.