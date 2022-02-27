Tommy Rowe to the rescue as Doncaster Rovers show resolve at AFC Wimbledon

His 63rd-minute run into the box and shot low into the corner from a tight angle past the keeper changed the match and he then added a perfect header three minutes later to equalise in front of the 732 travelling fans.

Headers from Jack Rudoni and Luke McCormick put the hosts two goals clear before the Rovers captain stepped up to rescue a point.

“If you’d offered me a point at 60 minutes, I’d have snapped your hands off at 2-0 down,” said McSheffrey.

Tommy Rowe was Doncaster's hero (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I said to the lads, you can’t afford to go 2-0 down. We have to organise a bit quicker and make better decisions out there.

“In saying that, the last half hour was superb. Johnny [Mitchell, goalkeeper] saved us at the end from a header.

“We’ve given too many free-kicks away in dangerous areas.”

On Tommy Rowe he added: “He’s very important. He’s got the experience, he leads by example, he does the most running in the team most weeks.

Gary McSheffrey, Doncaster Rovers manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“He knows what it takes, and today he knew what it took to get back into a game. He showed initiative and leadership skills.

“That’s why he’s wearing the armband. Age is just a number. He’s got experience, he knows the game and he knows how to prepare for games.”

Rovers remain four points from safety.

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Brown, Nightingale, Kalambayi, Alexander, Marsh, Woodyard, McCormick (Chislett 64), Assal (Mebude 87), Rudoni, Cosgrove (Pressley 71). Unused subs: Broome, Csoka, Osew, Ablade.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams (Odubeko 46), Olowu, Jackson, Gardner (Clayton 67), Smith, Rowe, Martin (Barlow 90), Griffiths. Unused subs: Jones, Horton, Dodoo, Agard