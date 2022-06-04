The 51-year-old former goalkeeper who managed the academy before being a first-team coach to Mike Phelan, Leonid Slutsky, Nigel Adkins, Grant McCann and Shota Arveladze sees an exciting future at a club re-energised by new owners, it is just that having previously dipped his toe into management in Wales, he feels the time is right to risk trying his hand at professional level.

“I think it’s the right decision for everybody,” he says. “The opportunity to be a manager might not come along and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m not ruling out being an assistant or whatever somewhere.

“People keep saying, ‘Why not look for a job while in a job?’ but it’s not as easy as that. I wouldn’t want my focus to be elsewhere, I just don’t think it’s fair.

Former Hull City first team coach Tony Pennock looks on during the pre match warm up prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Hull City at PTS Academy Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Northampton (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“It’s a big risk but I think it’s time for me to make that leap if I can. So many good people can’t get a job and I’m more than prepared to drop down several divisions, it doesn’t faze me.”

What pleased Pennock most before handing the baton to Andy Dawson last month was seeing a fanbase reunited with its club.

“The Allam family were in control for a number of years and we had some fantastic success,” he argues. “They were fantastic to me as academy manager and first-team coach but they knew the time was right to move on.

“They made a decision about how they were going to run the club for the last few years and we understood that. We were relegated (from the Championship in 2020) but they backed us to come back up and we managed to stay in the division last season.

Ready to step up: After eight years on the coaching staff at Hull City, Tony Pennock has left the club hoping to get a first job as a manager. He is pictured left assisting current Hull head coach Shota Arveladze who succeeded Grant McCann during the season. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“With the new owner, I think fans are back on board. They call it a new era and it is really exciting for Hull City fans.”

The months leading up to Acun Ilicali’s January takeover were difficult for Hull’s coaching staff. The interest became public last summer, and it was almost taken as gospel that McCann would be sacked but he got on with his job until then, laying foundations for the League One winners to consolidate.

“Grant and Cliff (Byrne, his assistant) conducted themselves unbelievably well and kept their focus,” says Pennock. “We just got on with it. The way it happened was disappointing but Grant was fantastic the way he handled it. When we secured our place in the Championship, Grant was one of the first people on the phone and he put a message on Twitter (despite by then being manager of Peterborough United, who were relegated).

“Grant won his last three games which was an unbelievable achievement and got us a bit of space. We felt we were in every game last season apart from a bad result at QPR, Bristol City at home, and Fulham away where they were 2-0 up in 30 minutes but the lads dug in and it finished 2-0. A few seasons before a lot would have disappeared.”

Tony Pennock, manager of Hull City U21s, back in 2016. (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Pennock has been impressed by the charismatic Ilicali.

“He certainly shook a few things up,” he comments. “He likes five-a-sides and every time he comes the staff have to play.

“He pays the bills and wants everybody to earn their wages.

“All he wanted to do was help Shota (McCann’s successor) and the team by making the squad stronger. He wants fans back at the stadium.

Hull City's Jacob Greaves breaks through the Everton defence in the FA Cup earlier this season (Picture: Simon Hulme)

“At times last season there were less than 10,000 which for a club and a stadium of that size was tough for the boys.”

Ilicali certainly seems intent on making his presence felt in the transfer market – Fenerbache midfielder Ozan Tufan is the latest international linked amid reports of an “official request”.

“They’ve got a good nucleus and the boys are quite battle-hardened now,” says Pennock.

“It just needs strengthening in certain areas to give the lads help. Keano (Keane Lewis-Potter) and Greavsie (Jacob Greaves) played every game (last season), Greavsie played every minute. There were times when you thought he maybe needed a rest. At times the bench was young and inexperienced whereas when we started to get people back (from injury) it was tough for Shota to pick the bench.”

Pennock felt McCann forged a good team spirit and used the academy, which produced Lewis-Potter and Greaves, well.

“Relegation was tough but Grant brought great signings,” he reflects. “After losing at home to Ipswich we went on an amazing run and a lot of that was down to the group. I think it was a big part of why they stayed up.

Tony Pennock believes Harvey Cartwright, pictured, is a real prospect for Hull (Picture: HCAFC).

“When Grant left the boys were disappointed but they understood football’s football – Grant told them that. It drove them on to stay in the division. No one expected us to stay up so finishing 19th was credit to them.

“The academy’s always had a good group of lads who get on and if the boys are good enough, they’ll play – Grant always said that and so did Nigel Adkins.

“If somebody from the academy came down and caught the eye (in training), they’d stay.

“Keano came down when Nige was in charge and was with us when Grant came in before going back because he wasn’t quite at the level in lots of areas. That gave him a reminder of the hard work he had to do. When he came down next, that was it.

“In League One there were far more dips in form. Keano can drift in and out of games but Jacob got better as last season went on. In the Championship you can only learn from facing players like (Fulham’s Aleksandar) Mitrovic.

“They’ll definitely both play Premier League, Keano probably sooner. If offers are getting turned down it’s tough for Keano to really get his head around it but everybody, me included, would love to see another season of Keano in a Hull City shirt.”

There are others emerging.

“Brandon (Fleming) had a great end of the season after four years in and out,” says Pennock. “We signed Harvey Cartwright from Grimsby when he was 12 and it’ll be a big year for him. He needs to play professional football. I’m really going to enjoy watching his career.”

Pennock will be watching from afar. “My CV’s at a number of clubs,” he says. “Hopefully a chairman and a board of directors thinks Tony Pennock can add to their club. I hope it comes sooner rather than later because there’s only so many jobs you can do around the house and rounds of golf I can play!

“I managed Port Talbot Town for a short period but it probably just wasn’t the right time and I ended up playing again before I got the academy manager’s job at Swansea.

“I’ve worked with some amazing people and if I haven’t learned off them there’s something wrong.

“I’d only regret it if I don’t. If I get the opportunity and I fail, so be it but I’ll know at least I tried.”