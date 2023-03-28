All Sections
Top 10 highest ranked January signings in League One including Barnsley, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers, Exeter City and Cambridge United men - gallery

A look at which January signing has statistically performed the best in League One so far

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:30 BST

Barnsley were busy during the January transfer window as they bolstered their squad ahead of the second-half of the season. They brought in the likes of goalkeeper Harry Isted from Luton Town, attacker Max Watters from Cardiff City, midfielder Jon Russell from Huddersfield Town, striker Oli Shaw from Kilmarnock and defender Bobby Thomas from Burnley.

Sheffield Wednesday had a quiet month in the end and only brought in centre-back Aden Flint from Stoke City on loan. Here is a look at the top 10 highest ranked winter additions on WhoScored in League One so far, with a few surprise inclusions...

Average rating: 7.00

10. Conor McGrandles, Cambridge

Average rating: 7.00

Average rating: 7.02

9. Luke Mbete, Bolton

Average rating: 7.02

Average rating: 7.04

8. Demetri Mitchell, 7.04

Average rating: 7.04

Average rating: 7.08

7. Dale Taylor, Burton

Average rating: 7.08

