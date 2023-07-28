All Sections
Top flight winger with Europa League experience 'high on the wish list' of Leeds United and Luton Town

Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu is said to be high on the wish lists of both Leeds United and Luton Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST

According to journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen, Amuzu is on the radar of both clubs and is also a target for French outfit Nice. He has claimed “at least one” of the aforementioned clubs is preparing a bid.

He tweeted: “Francis Amuzu of Anderlecht is high on the wish list of Leeds , Luton Town and OGC Nice. There is no concrete offer yet, but at least one of the three clubs is preparing one.”

23-year-old Amuzu is a regular fixture in the Anderlecht side and made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian side last season. He made his debut for the club as a teenager in 2017 and has since established himself as an integral figure at Lotto Park.

Amuzu is a regular fixture in the Anderlecht side. Image: JOHN THYS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty ImagesAmuzu is a regular fixture in the Anderlecht side. Image: JOHN THYS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Amuzu is a regular fixture in the Anderlecht side. Image: JOHN THYS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Amuzu operates on the left flank and Leeds are not currently short of options out wide. However, a number of their widemen, including Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison, have been linked with moves away from West Yorkshire.

