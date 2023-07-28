Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu is said to be high on the wish lists of both Leeds United and Luton Town.

According to journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen, Amuzu is on the radar of both clubs and is also a target for French outfit Nice. He has claimed “at least one” of the aforementioned clubs is preparing a bid.

He tweeted: “Francis Amuzu of Anderlecht is high on the wish list of Leeds , Luton Town and OGC Nice. There is no concrete offer yet, but at least one of the three clubs is preparing one.”

23-year-old Amuzu is a regular fixture in the Anderlecht side and made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian side last season. He made his debut for the club as a teenager in 2017 and has since established himself as an integral figure at Lotto Park.

Amuzu is a regular fixture in the Anderlecht side. Image: JOHN THYS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images