'Top performer' adds to Bradford City's wing options as signing number five

LEFT-WING back Ibou Touray says the prospect of working with Graham Alexander for a second time proved a key factor in his decision to join Bradford City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Touray, who is the Bantams’ fifth signing of the summer so far, will join on a two-year deal on July 1 following the expiry of his contract at League One outfit Stockport County.

The Gambian international, 30, made 89 appearances in two seasons in Cheshire after joining the Hatters from Salford City in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last term, Touray made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Edgeley Park outfit, who reached the play-off semi-finals in an impressive campaign.

Bradford City signing Ibou Touray in the club's new away strip. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC

In the previous year, the Liverpool-born player played a key role in County’s League Two title-winning season in 2023-24.

After starting his career in Everton’s academy, Touray had spells in non-league circles with Chester and Rhyl before joining Salford - then in the National League North - in 2017.

He helped the Ammies secure back-to-back promotions, including to the Football League under Alexander in 2018-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Touray netted at Wembley in Salford’s 3-0 National League play-off final victory over AFC Fylde as the club reached the EFL for the first time. In his time at Moor Lane, the Merseysider - part of the side who won the EFL Trophy in 2019-20 - was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season on two occasions, in 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Graham Alexander led Bradford City to automatic promotion from League Two in the most dramatic of fashions in May.

On switching across the Pennines to Bradford, Touray, capped 23 times by Gambia, said: "I am delighted to be here and I am really excited to get going.

"Working with Graham Alexander before, he was a real pull for me joining the club.

"Speaking to him, he told me about Bradford City, the supporters and the atmosphere and I just had to join after that chat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of Touray follows on from the addition of fellow wing-back Josh Neufville on the opposite flank, with the right-sided player recently joining from AFC Wimbledon.

The signing of Touray takes City’s number of close-season recruits so far up to five.

Alexander has previously also recruited experienced central-defensive duo Joe Wright and Curtis Tilt, who joined from Kilmarnock and Salford respectively and midfield enforcer Max Power, who will help plug the gap following the departure of Richie Smallwood at the end of his contract.

On the addition of Touray and renewing acquaintances with him, Bantams chief Alexander commented: "Signing Ibby adds another top performer to the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His consistent mindset and approach will be a great asset for us.#

"He can defend and attack with quality, so I am certain he will be a great success for us over the coming seasons.”

After returning to pre-season training, City kick off their preparations for the new campaign with a trip to FC United of Manchester on July 5 (3pm).

In the first half of July, they have also pencilled in a game at Chorley on July 11 (7.30pm).