Tottenham Hotspur 3 Doncaster Rovers 0: Visitors claw back some respectability after tough first quarter

QUEEN were at number one with Bohemian Rhapsody on the previous occasion that Doncaster Rovers visited Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup back in December 1975.

On that occasion, Rovers lost 7-2.

Against one of the top sides in the country at surely the best stadium, Rovers didn’t need to put Spurs under pressure, but produce a kind of magic to progress.

It wasn’t to be, but could have been worse.

Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray (left) and Doncaster Rovers Ben Close (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

When Spurs raced into a 2-0 lead inside 17 minutes, there may have been some fears among those seasoned supporters present of a possible reprise of events in the mid-Seventies.

In their last meeting in this competition in 2009, Spurs also sauntered to a 5-1 win in South Yorkshire.

In fairness, Rovers regrouped on their maiden visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the fact that the second half was goalless until its final kick was a fair achievement, given what went on in the opening quarter.

Although the goal that their noisy away following hankered for did not arrive.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Danso (left) and Doncaster Rovers Toyosi Olusanya (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Cruelly, when it looked like they had ‘nilled’ a leading Premier League side on their own patch, Brennan Johnson struck in stoppage-time. On the second-half it flattered Spurs.

Grant McCann stayed true to his selection principles in this competition so far in making a raft of changes, nine in total, with only Owen Bailey and Jay McGrath having started last weekend.

Thomas Frank fielded four of the side who lined up from the off at Brighton, but at no discernible cost to their strength, with several of their A-listers named on the bench.

Ditto with Rovers in truth, although Spurs’ replacements are rather more of the top-dollar variety with the greatest possible respect.

With a 3,900 travelling support to provide the fuel, Rovers showed no shortage of confidence in the early stages and posed an issue or two for Spurs, but coping with the express-paced hosts on transition in particular was another matter.

Spurs’ set-plays, from the excellent Xavi Simons, also posed considerable issues.

Rovers had a few scares, with Mathys Tel firing over following a quick-fire move and the striker then producing a fresh air shot in front of goal following Brennan Johnson’s low centre.

At the other end, there was also some encouragement and the visitors spurned a pretty good chance when Toyosi Olusanya headed tamely well when well placed in front of goal following a hooked cross from Spurs loanee Damola Ajayi, given permission to play. They are the sort of chances you need to take at this sort of venue.

The miss was soon compounded by a disappointing concession.

Simons’ corner from the left flank was met with a weak punch from Ian Lawlor. Sean Grehan’s half-clearance only found Joao Paulinha, who showed eye-catching athleticism and technique to convert with a swiftly improved overhead kick.

It soon got worse.

Wilson Odobert toyed with Tom Nixon before securing half an yard with his whipped-in cross from the left bundled into his own net by Jay McGrath.

Any vestiges of nerves from home supporters dissipated with Simons looking the business alongside former Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, with Odobert and Johnson supplying the rapidity out wide as the hosts played at a pace you don’t see in the EFL, let alone just League One.

Lawlor then showed his better side to keep out a blockbuster from Tel and deny Gray at full-stretch. In between, Paulinha’s downward header flew inches wide.

Rovers’ contingent remained in full voice. They were almost rewarded when Glenn Middleton’s cross found Bailey, who jumped in the air before connecting on the volley, with debutant keeper Antonin Kinsky scoring super reactions to turn the effort onto the post.

At the other end ahead of the break, Spurs captain Pedro Porro warmed the palms of Lawlor, atoning for his earlier blooper.

Rovers’ start to the second half, like the first, was encouraging enough. Spurs dipped in tempo, with a chorus of ‘Come on you Spurs’ serving as a reminder to perk up.

The arrival of Richarlison and Lucas Bergvall soon followed.

The action was low-key. It suited Doncaster better, but they needed a goal to make it interesting.

A good free-kick opportunity presented itself when substitute Brandon Hanlan was caught just outside the area by Kevin Danso.

Middleton showed good technique with a curling free-kick. It flew into the side-netting, when some Rovers followers thought it went in and let out a roar. It was as close as they got.

Bergvall had the ball in the net late on, only for an offside flag to be raised. He was frustrated and some were the home fans, testament to their subdued second-half.

They felt a bit better when Johnson raced away from Bergvall’s pass and netted with the last kick of the game.

Tottenham Hotspur: Kinsky; Porro, Paulhinha, Danso, Spence (Udogie 75); Gray, Bentacur, Simons (Bergvall 61); Johnson, Tel (Williams-Barnett 87), Odobert (Richarlison 61). Substitutes unused: Austin, van de Ven, Scarlett, Thompson, Byfield.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor; Nixon, Grehan, McGrath, Senior; Bailey, Close (Gotts 74), Ajayi (Molyneux 61), Sbarra (Crew 75), Middleton (Gibson 75); Olusunya (Hanlan 61). Substitutes unused: Lo-Tutala, Maxwell, O’Riordan,Westbrooke.