Tottenham Hotspur could lose former Hull City and Doncaster Rovers man 'in line' for high-profile job
The 33-year-old’s playing career was curtailed by a head injury sustained while on Hull’s books in January 2017. During a game against Chelsea, he suffered a fractured skull and needed 14 metal plates in his skull.
He moved into coaching and has had two spells as Tottenham’s interim head coach. The former England youth international is currently part of Ange Postecoglou’s coaching team, although could potentially be set for a departure.
According to talkSPORT, Mason is in line to take the reins at Anderlecht. The Belgian side have been on the hunt for a new boss since last month, when they parted company with former Brentford coach Brian Riemer.
If Mason does indeed land the job, it would be his first permanent managerial role. He would also be reunited with his former Tottenham teammate Jan Vertonghen, who has represented Anderlecht since 2022.
A product of Tottenham’s academy, Mason made 70 appearances for the club before joining Hull in a deal reported to be worth £13m. While cutting his teeth as a Spurs prospect, he had three loan spells at Doncaster.
Anderlecht sit fourth in the Belgian Pro League table, five points adrift of table-toppers KRC Genk.
