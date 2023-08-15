All Sections
Tottenham Hotspur 'keeping an eye' on Leeds United's Everton-linked star Wilfried Gnonto

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping an eye on Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST

The Italy international is keen to leave Elland Road and has made himself unavailable for each of the Championship side’s last two fixtures.

Leeds issued a statement insisting he is not for sale but speculation regarding his future continues to circulate.

Tottenham are the latest to be linked with the 19-year-old, with LondonWorld claiming Spurs are keeping an eye but that Everton are still seen as the frontrunners.

Wilfried Gnonto is keen to leave Leeds United. Image: Claudio Villa/Getty ImagesWilfried Gnonto is keen to leave Leeds United. Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Gnonto’s last outing in a Leeds shirt was on the opening weekend of the Championship season, when he started for Leeds in their 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

It was his 29th appearance for the Whites but may prove to have been his last if a club can secure his signature before the transfer window slams shut.

The Leeds statement issued before their trip to Birmingham City read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

“Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town. Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow.

“This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale.”

