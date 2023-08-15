The Italy international is keen to leave Elland Road and has made himself unavailable for each of the Championship side’s last two fixtures.

Leeds issued a statement insisting he is not for sale but speculation regarding his future continues to circulate.

Tottenham are the latest to be linked with the 19-year-old, with LondonWorld claiming Spurs are keeping an eye but that Everton are still seen as the frontrunners.

Wilfried Gnonto is keen to leave Leeds United. Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Gnonto’s last outing in a Leeds shirt was on the opening weekend of the Championship season, when he started for Leeds in their 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

It was his 29th appearance for the Whites but may prove to have been his last if a club can secure his signature before the transfer window slams shut.

The Leeds statement issued before their trip to Birmingham City read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

“Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town. Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow.