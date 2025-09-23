Tottenham Hotspur loanee Damola Ajayi 'getting better all the time' at Doncaster Rovers

A GAME against his parent club could be Damola Ajayi's chance to shine in north London on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old playmaker is yet to start a League One game for Doncaster Rovers since joining on loan from Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

But like many managers, Grant McCann has used cup ties to rotate his squad, and Ajayi has kicked off all three of Doncaster’s so far this season, scoring in the 4-0 League Cup first-round win at Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So with Spurs giving permission for him to play against them, and with fellow No 10 Harry Clifton Doncaster's only confirmed absentee for Wednesday's third-round game, the stage is set for the youngster.

McCann says Ajayi’s failure to start a league game should not be taken as a lack of faith in the skillful forward, whose only other senior goal was for Spurs en route to last season's Europa League success – just an indication of the adjustment he is having to make for League One football.

"He's really impressive, Damola," said McCann. "Every game he's played in he's got better.

"He's understanding what he needs to play at this level. Me and Damola speak all the time and I was saying to him about (under-) 21s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'd love to have a 21s team here but 21s football is a bit, 'you have it, we have it, you have it, we have it.'

EURO STAR: Damola Ajayi after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur against Elfsborg in last season's Europa League (Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

"Damola's probably got thrust into it (league football) a wee bit, though he's had a sample of first-team football. So, he's just figuring it out.

"He will get many opportunities to be in our team for sure this season. We didn't bring him here just to sit on the bench all year.

"He's getting better all the time, Damola.

"He was excellent last week when he played against a strong Lincoln team (in a behind-closed-doors friendly) who were similar to us really, just the lads who haven't been in their team. They've got a strong group down there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STIFF: Doncaster Rovers defender Jamie Sterry (Image: Tony Johnson)

"He's going to have a good loan here for sure. We just need to keep working with him.

"It was good of Tottenham to give us the green light on that."

McCann has told his players they have nothing to fear.

"Nobody in the country will give us any hope of going there and doing anything,” he said. “There's no pressure at all on us and hopefully we play our game and see how it goes.”