OVER the past decade or so, the Carabao Cup has been continually denigrated and seems to be perennially fending off calls for its demise.

Scratch beneath the surface and there are stories and match-ups which are good for the soul amid an increasingly soulless modern-day football environment. And that’s important, while also showing the value of the competition to the overall league football pyramid and not just the few.

Grimsby Town wonderfully showcased that 27 days ago against Manchester United at Blundell Park and tonight, Doncaster Rovers are among those who are handed a place in the autumn sun, metaphorically speaking, at Tottenham Hotspur in a third-round draw which is top-heavy in David-versus Goliath ties.

Rovers will be backed by 3,900 supporters on their maiden trip to the splendrous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers captain Owen Bailey celebrates after the recent League One win over Bradford City.

The game could potentially see Rovers loanee Damola Ajayi face his parent club – he has been granted permission to be involved – while visiting players will be backed by an entourage of their own personal fans.

Take Rovers captain Owen Bailey, for instance.

Bailey has an unmistakable Geordie twang and his followers from Tyneside will include his father Steve, a Spurs fan as a youngster.

Bailey’s older brother Ryan, who plays for Northern Football League Division Two side Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, will also be in attendance, as will other family members and friends.

OPTIONS: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD)

On whether Bailey senior will be wearing a half-and-half scarf, Bailey told The Yorkshire Post: "I wouldn't go that far. He'll still be wanting us (to win).

"He used to love Glenn Hoddle growing up and I think that's where his love for Spurs came from.

"He's as excited as anyone for the game. I think he went a few times; probably a bit of a glory supporter back in his day! He was born in Luton, so has a bit of a connection.

"Luckily enough, my brother is (also) coming down and hasn't got a game.

"My dad and brother are coming down and my uncle and cousins. My nanna and grandad are on holiday and my mum's at work, so they are gutted they are not coming. But I've still got a good following coming down.

"I'm so close to my brother and I was best man at his wedding and obviously he'll be best man at mine. I probably shouldn't have revealed that, but he will be!

"We Facetime all the time and I see him when I can. He loves Donny and following me and vice-versa when I am at home and there's a game, I always go and watch him. We love supporting each other and having a laugh really.”

You have to go back to December 1975 for Doncaster’s last appointment in Tottenham. They may have been beaten 7-2 at Spurs’ former White Hart Lane home, but there was ample perspective with Rovers, then a fourth-tier club, doing marvellously well to reach that quarter-final stage.

Rovers’ latest assignment is the shortest of walks away at one of the best club stadiums in the world, let alone England. For all lower-division players, it will be a remainder of just how far they have travelled.

For his part, Bailey has been given a heads-up about it from a good footballing mate, Leeds United midfielder Sean Longstaff, who he started out with in Newcastle United’s academy.

Bailey added: "Sean came to the Huddersfield game to watch us and I was at the Newcastle v Leeds game after our early kick-off.

"We still stay in contact and he was telling us how good Tottenham's stadium is and I also still speak to Matty (Longstaff’s twin) in Canada.

"Obviously, when the plans came out years ago about Tottenham's new stadium and you see all the things, technology and videos, you do think: 'I'd love to play there.'

"It's not a bucket-list as such, but you do think you'd love to play there one day and luckily, we've drawn them to get that chance."

Grant McCann will also have family members in the stands.

As with previous rounds, he plans to make changes to his line-up, with Rovers having a quick turnaround when they visit Luton Town on Saturday. But you’d expect the bulk of his first-teamers to sample the on-pitch experience at some stage, as they were at Middlesbrough in a round-one stunner.

McCann commented: "The cup games have given us an opportunity to get some of the boys in, who need some game time.

"And when you lose a couple of games, these games become an opportunity for those players to hopefully perform again and get in the team for Luton.