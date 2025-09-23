TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR head coach Thomas Frank has no issue with academy graduate Damola Ajayi playing for Doncaster Rovers tonight.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spurs sent out versatile attacker Ajayi on loan in July and in a strange twist of fate the 19-year-old will take on his current employees this week.

Ajayi made a name for himself last January with a superb debut strike in his only first-team appearance for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Elfsborg and will aim to make more headlines after he was granted permission to feature for Rovers.

Frank said: “I think it’s OK. He’s on loan at another club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHANCE: On-loan Damola Ajayi may get to play for Doncaster Rovers against parent club, Tottenham Hotspur, on Wednesday night. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“I know the Premier League have this (rule) if you’re on loan from a club, you’re not allowed to play.

“We decided to loan him out because it was good for his development. I’ve done that…a lot of times at Brentford, but we haven’t been that lucky to face one of our own players.

“It is what it is. I think it’s a great opportunity for him.”

Frank promised to select a “strong” Spurs team for the visit of Doncaster, but will shuffle his pack and confirmed Antonin Kinsky will start in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham will be without Ben Davies and Randal Kolo Muani, but Kota Takai and Dominic Solanke could be on the bench after they trained on Tuesday.

Spurs ended a 17-year wait for silverware in May with Europa League success, but Frank is well aware of the desire to add further trophies.

“Of course I’d like to win. No doubt about that. For me, I think we probably need to take one game at a time,” added Frank.

“I’m very aware (of the expectation). I think it’s that balance that as I said, I would like us to get there where we can compete in all four tournaments throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you want to compete in all four tournaments, you need to be good enough to pick the right team every single time.

"And I promise you before I pick the team, it looks like an unbelievably good plan.

“I think we’re also aware that no players can play 60 games x 90 minutes. So, it’s that balance we need to hit throughout the season. Not only because we are facing Doncaster.