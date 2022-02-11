Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United: ‘It is a bit upsetting for us all that we are getting written off’

But look at the Championship table – something Terriers midfielder Lewis O’Brien says is so pointless he has not done it all season – and it quickly shows there is a bit more to it than that. Huddersfield are looking down on the Blades – and Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion – from fifth having been around the play-off positions all season.

“It is a bit upsetting for us all that we are getting written off by so many especially when we’ve gone on a 13-game (unbeaten) run and Lee (Nicholls) has the most clean sheets in the top four divisions,” says O’Brien. “It’s not a coincidence we are where we are and we work hard to be where we are. We kind of ignore that and just keep doing what we’re doing.”

They should because there is more to it than just having the most talented players, and whether on the pitch or in the press conference room, O’Brien personifies that. He is very talented – talented enough that Leeds United were keen on him last summer, just not at the price the Terriers valued him at – but the best player in the side is like the other 10, a proper team man.

Levi Colwill of Huddersfield Town is mobbed after scoring the winning goal against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in August. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We’ve got no egos and no people who think they’re better than the (rest of the) team or better than they are,” insists the 23-year-old.

“We love to work for each other. You can see that on the pitch – when someone’s out of position someone will cover that. We don’t really have set positions, wherever you need to fill that hole, you fill do.”

Coach Carlos Corberan recognises that mindset.

“I am working with a group of players with a very good competitive mentality,” he says, proudly. “Every time you are working with a group of players where that competitive mentality is natural for them, they are always going to go into the game with a lot of self-demanding.

Lewis O'Brien. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“You can work on the details but you need the basics. They have the mentality to face the game.

“Our players realise how important the basics are because you can add details when you have the basics of your structure. If you try it without a positive structure, it doesn’t allow it to work.

“The group of players we are working with understand the importance of solidarity to being solid. Our aim is to show personality and character and to be aggressive in attack and defence, to make good recoveries in the opponent’s half if they play short and to use counter-attacks when we can recover the ball.

“As a squad we are focused on maximising our possibilities and covering our weaknesses. Every group of players is different with their own styles and ideas. Let’s see if our ideas work in the game.”

When an injury to Jonathan Hogg left Corberan without his captain for nine games he could have just thrown the armband to his oldest, most experienced player, Tom Lees, a former Sheffield Wednesday skipper, but gave it instead to O’Brien. Town carried on regardless without their general.

“It puts a lot of pressure on you personally,” admits a player who never shows vulnerability on the field. “Hoggy was still around the facilities as the club captain but when I’m on the field it’s hard because I wouldn’t say I’m the most vocal but I try and show (leadership) with how I play.

“At the start it was playing on my mind that people would see my age but everyone in this team has the utmost respect for everyone so if I need to say something to someone they’ll take it on board.

“Everyone on the pitch is a leader and all the players respect each other and listen to each other’s opinions.”

The problem for Huddersfield is Sheffield United’s seven wins from nine Championship games under Paul Heckingbottom have come through similarly honest values, knuckling down to make the most of the considerable ability they were not maximising when Huddersfield won (admittedly fortuitously) at Bramall Lane in August. What happened before, and what happens after, is irrelevant, though.

“They’ve got very good players and when very good players get confidence, they become a good team,” comments O’Brien.

“But personally I don’t take names into account and when it’s one-v-one it’s whoever wants it most.”

For anyone to wants it more than O’Brien they will have to want it very badly indeed.