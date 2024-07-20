Training work shows Rotherham United's latest signing value of pre-season friendlies

Esapa Osong says Rotherham United's pre-season friendlies will be important in gelling a completely revamped squad together.

The 19-year-old Nottingham Forest forward is the 12th player signed by Steve Evans since the Millers were relegated to League One last season.

Inevitably it will take time for a new group to come together, which is why they have done well to make so many additions early in the window.

"We've done a bit of shape work and there's still a bit of work to do in terms of people coming together," admitted Osong. "We're still learning how each other play, how each other works, so we can click better but the friendlies will do us a lot of good."

NEW SIGNING: Rotherham United forward Esapa Osong

With only a four-minute run-out at Manchester United in the 2022-23 League Cup – unless you count a scoring appearance for Forest's under-21s at Harrogate Town in the Football League Trophy – Osong wants to making his mark on senior football.