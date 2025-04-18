Tranmere 0 Doncaster 3: Cool hand Luke Molyneux grabs maiden hat-trick on a dream League Two day for away kings Rovers

THE iconic theme tune to classic 1970s American detective drama The Rockford Files belted out ahead of kick-off at Prenton Park, but it will take more than a private investigator to solve which three teams will be automatically promoted from League Two in 2024-25.

It would be the toughest of cases to crack, even for Jim Rockford, although perhaps this was a significant breakthrough in Doncaster Rovers’ favour.

For it was a Good Friday with a capital ‘g’. Luke Molyneux showed further evidence - not that it was really needed - that he is far too good for the fourth tier.

In a season of glorious highs, Rovers’ magic man scored his first-ever competitive hat-trick - a gorgeous free-kick, cool penalty and a more modest rebound - to take his season’s goal tally to a superb 18. He came of age a long time ago.

Results elsewhere provided major gloss, though Rovers can only look after their side of the bargain as Grant McCann has consistently said.

His side re-confirmed just why they possess the division’s best numbers on the road - 11 wins from 22 matches and an outstanding 38 points. Away form has been the bedrock of their season.

Now, it’s back to the Eco-Power for appointments with Colchester United and Bradford City.

Amid a stiff wind off the Mersey, both sides were guilty of misplaced or overhit passes and a lack of due care and attention with the ball in the first period.

It needed a piece of quality - or maybe a mistake - to break the tedium and fortunately from a Doncaster perspective, the former transpired.

A dangerous position right of centre looked Molyneux territory all day long and so it emphatically proved, courtesy of a wickedly-delivered free-kick.

It was simply undefendable and smacked of one of League Two’s undoubted class acts.

His inswinging curler sailed into the far corner and gave the home defence or goalkeeper Luke McGee no chance whatsoever. Predictably, it nestled in the net. Any home touch would have run the serious risk of an own goal.

The hosts, who had won their previous three home games including a 4-0 shellacking of Chesterfield last time out, soon got agitated, as did Tranmere punters. Kristian Dennis copped a booking for a challenge on Jamie Sterry and there was another coming-together involving the Tranmere forward soon after.

Tranmere’s frustration then intensified when Andy Crosby saw red against an old club. It looked exceedingly soft when he had put an arm out as the ball flew out of play near the home dug-out, resulting in it travelling a few rows back further than it should have in the main stand.

It was easily one of the few talking points in a scrappy first-half. The scoreline was somewhat prettier for Rovers and the interval scores elsewhere would have made them feel even chirpier. Less so for Tranmere, who gave Teddy Sharman-Lowe nothing to do.

For Doncaster, it was about doing their jobs collectively and producing another moment of quality to nail it on the restart. They duly did just that.

Molyneux was the scorer with a cute penalty for 2-0. What arrived before it was delectable and afforded considerable kudos to Charlie Crew.

His wonderful pass cut out Tranmere's backline and gave Rob Street grass to gallop into, in the right channel he loves.

He was caught by onrushing home keeper McGee and Molyneux did the rest.

For Leeds United loanee Crew, praised by McCann ahead of the game for raising his standards after being a ‘bit sloppy’ in training following international duty with Wales under-19s in March, it was a first start in over a month and a nice moment.

A brief chorus of ‘We’re going to win the league’ went up from the away end, among a medley of joyous songs, although a shot from Dennis on the turn almost spoiled the fun, his effort clipping the outside of the crossbar.

The hosts upped the intensity. Sharman-Lowe’s first serious work saw him deny sub Cameron Norman and then keep out Regan Hendry’s angled drive.

Back up the other end, there was soon more delight, Molyneux backing up to convert after McGee kept out Kelly’s point-blank strike after neat work from Street.

Tranmere Rovers: McGee; O’Connor, Turnbull, Wood; Norman, Hendry, Finley (Jennings 78), Partick; Morris (Merrie 46), Hawkes (Davison 46); Dennis. Substitutes unused: Murphy, Davies, Garrett, Taylor.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry (Nixon 87), Bailey, Anderson, Senior; Crew (Westbrooke 69), Broadbent (Ennis 69); Molyneux (Sbarra 87), Clifton (Kelly 69), Gibson; Street. Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Maxwell.