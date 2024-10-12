Tranmere Rovers 0 Bradford City 2: Bantams grit their teeth and call on Andy Cook to serve up classic away win

With defenders dropping like flies, it was a grit-your-teeth-and-get-on-with-it kind of day for Bradford City at Tranmere Rovers. So that is what they did.

Without a win on their League Two travels since the opening day of the season, the Bantams – already without Aden Baldwin and Ciaran Kelly – lost two of their planned-for back three before the hour mark at Prenton Park, but were still able to keep a clean sheet. And when you have Andy Cook leading your line, that will often do.

Especially when you have Cook playing against one of his old teams.

Cook stored twice in a 2-0 win which was much about character as quality – ie the best type away from home.

That the heavy rain was starting to turn sleety as the Bradford players went over to the bouncing away end as Tranmere's supporters booed their lot off only added to the sweetness.

The Bantams' plans were disrupted in the warm up with the loss of yet another central defender as Neill Byrne went down with sickness.

It meant Brad Halliday came into what was supposed to be an unchanged team, but having a second right-back inside of Jay Benn was not the worst thing in the world given inside-left Omari Patrick's fondness for running out to the touchline and Jordan Turnbull overlapping from left-sided centre-back early in the first half.

There was more to come but the initial disruption did not seem to affect the visitors too much, Tyreik Wright forcing a second-minute corner when his cross was put behind.

TWO GOALS: Bradford City's Andy Cook

At the other end Richie Smallwood smothered a Patrick effort and Cameron Norman shot over after Cheick Diabate almost headed the ball out of Sam Walker's hands at a cross.

Bradford took the lead midway through the first half and inevitably it came from Cook, a centre-forward who just loves scoring against his old clubs.

Benn won a corner when Smallwood released him down the line at a free-kick and when it came over, Wright cushioned it inside and after a bit of scruffiness, Diabte was able to lay it back to Cook, luriking outside the area to smash his fourth goal in as many games against Rovers wince leaving them for West Yorkshire. And he was not finished there.

Bradford were lucky that when Smallwood passed the ball square to Kieron Morris just inside Tranmere's half, Sam Walker denied former Bantam Patrick with a decent low save.

PASS: Richie Smallwood released Callum Kavanagh for Bradford City's second goal

Tranmere headed just wide three times from right-wing crosses either side of half-time.

Left wing-back Zak Bradshaw opened his body up and guiding the ball past the far post, then Tom Davies got highest at a free-kick conceded by Diabate. Lee O'Connor's diving header from a Norman cross on the run also went wide.

In the midst of all that, Jack Shepherd was pulled across when Patrick skipped past Clark Odour down the line to make a thumping tackle and although he re-emerged for the second half, two more knocks quickly into it brought an early end to his day. Lewis Richards, only drafted onto the bench when Halliday was called up, replaced him.

This time the loss of a centre-back did impact Bradford, and although Callum Kavanagh forced a save four minutes after Shepherd's departure and Jamie Walker chested and shot just wide under pressure, the traffic was largely heading the opposite way, towards the Bebington Kop.

LATE CHANGE: Brad Halliday was drafted into the Bradford City XI

Bradford, though, managed to find the tackle or touch which kept Sam Walker protected and in the 73rd minute Smallwood released Kavanagh, who played the ball across to Cook, ahead of his man. Once he let the ball come across him, the outcome was never in doubt.

Paul Huntington and Corry Evans, 71 years between them, came on in the 84th minute as the visitors went 5-4-1.

By full-time Tranmere had managed just two shots on target. It was a classic away performance.

Tranmere Rovers: McGee; Walker, Davies, Turnbull (Taylor 84); Norman, O'Connor, Merrie (Jennings HT), Bradshaw (Saunders HT); Morris (Hendry 74), Patrick; Dennis (Finley HT).

Unused substitutes: Norris, Murphy.

Bradford City: S Walker; Halliday, Diabate, Shepherd (Richards 55); Smallwood; Benn, J Walker (Evans 84), Oduor (Pointon 89), Wright (Huntington 84); Cook, Kavanagh.

Unused substitutes: Doyle, Smith, Oliver.