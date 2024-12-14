Tranmere Rovers 2 Harrogate Town 1: Kristian Dennis and Omari Patrick fire hosts to victory
Visiting Town took the lead thanks to a James Daly wondergoal, but Rovers soon equalised through Kristian Dennis before Omari Patrick sealed the win in the second half.
Despite Tranmere’s early pressure, Town got the first goal in style, with Daly sending a dipping left-footed finish over Luke McGee from the corner of the box on 15 minutes.
But Rovers were not behind for long. A 25th-minute deflected strike from Dennis beat James Belshaw from inside the box after some good build-up play down the right to ensure it was level at the break.
The second half started slowly but Tranmere took the lead on 67 minutes. Top scorer Patrick got his fifth in League Two this season by firing in off the post, assisted by Connor Jennings.
It was all Tranmere from then on, with an almighty goalmouth scramble nearly seeing them extend their lead with six minutes to go.
Tranmere again almost put the gloss on the game with a late strike by Jennings going a whisker wide and Dennis denied, but they still did enough to secure maximum points.
