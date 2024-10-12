ANDY Cook provided Graham Alexander with a glorious throwback on Monday evening.

To many across football - the Bradford City manager included - the art of the header is a footballing skill which is creeping out of the modern-day game among centre forwards.

Cook's magnificent effort against Newport on Monday suggested there is hope left yet.

Alexander said: "There was probably one of Cooky in every team 20 years ago, not as prolific but certainly someone who could head the ball just as well.

Bradford City's Andy Cook celebrates scoring in the Sky Bet League Two match against Newport County at Valley Parade on Monday. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"I believe it is going a little bit out the game. People like Cooky are worth their weight in gold.

"It was an unbelievable header. I didn’t realise until I saw the footage after the game.

"There was one angle where he’s basically taken his neck off!

"It’s unbelievable how he not just gets the header in that direction, but the power on it and the accuracy.

"It was probably the harder one. He had an easier one before that which Jay (Benn) put on when he was facing the goal.

"We know what Cooky can do and he deserves it."

Cook's repertoire on the scoring front over the years also includes a penchant for scoring against former clubs, which he has displayed at frequent junctures in his goal-laden time with the Bantams.

The seven-goal marksman has already netted against former clubs Grimsby Town and Carlisle United this term and now has Tranmere in his sights.

The 33-year-old netted at Prenton Park last term – in Mark Hughes’ last game in charge – but was not available for the reverse fixture.

He also struck in both games against the Wirral outfit in 2022-23 and, all told, he has been on the scoresheet in his last three City matches against Tranmere – including a brace in the 2-1 success at Tranmere in September 2022.

One of his chief suppliers in Tyreik Wright has seen enough already this term to predict that Cook is on for another bountiful haul this campaign after netting 19 and 31 goals respectively in the past two seasons.

Wright added: "I can see him getting 20-plus goals again this season, to be honest. Once we put it in the right areas for him, hopefully he can finish them.

"The neck muscles that he has…If the ball is in the air, nine times out of ten, he’s going to put it in the back of the net.