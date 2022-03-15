Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town: Defensive balance puzzles Simon Weaver following ‘electric start’

Whereas tonight’s hosts Tranmere Rovers are firmly in contention for promotion, Harrogate are not, despite a great start to the season. Twelve points above the relegation zone and 14 beneath the play-offs, their League Two campaign is going to peter out.

The reason is clear: 55 goals conceded, more than only Scunthorpe United and Stevenage. Only Forest Green Rovers, Newport County, Swindon Town and Sutton United have bettered their 52 scored.

With full-back Lewis Page set to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, it is not about to get any easier.

Simon Weaver, Harrogate Town manager.

“It’s fairly middle of the road,” says Weaver.

“We’ve scored a lot of goals to suggest the creative side, the attacking side, we’ve got it right, but defensively, in terms of the amount of mindsets out there who can and will defend, we haven’t got that balance right.”

Considering their average league gate this season is less than a third of Tranmere’s, it should come as no great surprise.

“We were never going to have plain sailing,” argues Weaver.

“We knew that two years ago, we knew last summer. It was an electric start but you have to be realistic.”

Loanee Brahima Diarra has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town for a scan on an injury. Simon Power is back from illness but Will Smith is not.

Last six games: Tranmere Rovers WLLDLL; Harrogate Town LLLDDWL

Referee: D Handley (Lancashire)