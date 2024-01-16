A discussion is set to be held regarding the future of Leeds United defender Kris Moore following his stint training with Hibernian.

The 20-year-old recently linked up with the Scottish outfit during their training camp in Dubai to be assessed ahead of a potential loan move.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery, formerly of Sheffield United, has not shut the door on a move for Moore. As reported by the BBC yesterday (January 15), he said: "The next step is we've got another training session this afternoon, we'll all fly back tomorrow and he'll [Moore] go back to his club.

"It's been fantastic - obviously I'm a local lad from Leeds - for the club to let the player come here. It's been a great opportunity for him. At the minute, Lewis Miller is away with the national team. He could be away for six or seven games if they're successful and get to the final.

Leeds United defender Kris Moore has been training with Hibernian. Image: Bruce Rollinson

"It was important we had the opportunity to bring him in. He'll go back to Leeds and we'll have a discussion. If I believe he can help the club moving forward, that we'll discuss.

"Kanayo Megwa came back from his loan spell this week and I've been really impressed with him at right-back. Kris is more of a centre-back that has been playing right-back.

"There could be an opportunity or we could decide to stay with what we've got in the building and keep Kanayo Megwa from going back out on loan because he's our player and the staff have been impressed with him this week in terms of the way that he's training."

Moore is still waiting on his senior debut for Leeds, having already made the bench on a number of occasions. He has featured heavily for the Whites at under-21 level, featuring at both right-back and centre-back.